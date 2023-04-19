To volunteer in your community not only benefits the community but is to your benefit as well. It can provide a boost to your self-esteem, self-confidence and the satisfaction that comes from a job well done and service to others, thus providing a natural sense of accomplishment.
During April’s National Volunteer Month, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen is calling volunteers to action for the inaugural Keeping Pulaski Clean Day Saturday, April 22.
“A lot of cities do this and I think it’s something we can take pride in doing,” Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said. “I would love to see all the participation we can get from the city, private citizens, businesses and civic clubs to give back to the community.”
That same day, First National Bank will host its annual shred day, beginning at 8 a.m. In addition, the convenience center located at the Agri Park, 2030 Elkton Pike, will be taking unwanted televisions for disposal.
“As we try to recruit new businesses and people come into our town, we want to make a good impression,” Brindley said.
Keep Pulaski Clean Day is planned for Saturday, April 22, between the hours of 9-11 a.m. Volunteers should meet at the Giles County Courthouse Gazebo on the north side of the Pulaski Square where trash bags and others supplies will be provided.
“I think we will be surprised at how much we can get accomplished in two hours if we have a good turnout,” Brindley said.
For more information, contact Pulaski City Hall at 363-2513 or kristi@pulaski-tn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.