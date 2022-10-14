Lifelong Giles Countian J.J. Brindley has announced his candidacy for the office of Mayor of Pulaski in the Nov. 8 election.
Brindley grew up loving Pulaski and was taught early in life to value family and neighbors and to serve the people around him.
He also learned the value of hard work at a young age, working summers cleaning up job sites and helping construction crews. In high school, Brindley started working at Davis and Eslick Grocery after school, stocking shelves and bagging groceries.
“One of my favorite things about that job was forming relationships with the customers when I would take groceries to their cars,” Brindley said. “I love people, and building community is something that comes naturally for me.”
After graduating from Giles County High School in 2004, Brindley began working full-time for Brindley Construction as a laborer.
“My grandfather, Robert Brindley Sr., believed in starting at the bottom in business and climbing up the ladder on your own merits, and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” said Brindley, who currently serves as the Director of Business Development at Brindley Construction.
As an entrepreneur, Brindley has established himself as a property developer, which can be seen throughout Pulaski, particularly downtown, and at the multiple apartment complexes and multi-family homes he has remodeled.
“J.J. has a God-given talent for revitalization that he uses to preserve Pulaski’s rich history while moving the city into the future, creating an environment for greater economic growth,” his Campaign Manager Sara W. Reese said. “One of J.J.’s greatest gifts is knowing, understanding and respecting people — all people. He is all about connection and relationships.”
As a man of deep faith, Brindley said he believes everyone is equal in the eyes of our Creator.
“That is the kind of Mayor I want to be,” Brindley said. “I truly believe in representing all of Pulaski and not just those who have the loudest voice.”
Community service and leadership are priorities for Brindley. He was a member of the 2014 class of Leadership Giles as well as the 2016 class of Gattis Leadership, where he received the Leadership Distinction Award. In 2017, he participated in the Dale Carnegie Leadership Training for Managers. Brindley is a past president of the local Kiwanis Club and member of the Associated Builders and Contractors Board where he served as president of the Emerging Leader Board for two years.
Brindley said his priorities for the city include:
• Building a strong partnership with UT Southern.
• Working with developers to address the shortage of affordable homes.
• Increasing the beauty and appeal of Pulaski by addressing abandoned properties.
• Planning for expansion of the recreation center to offer healthy play spaces for our children.
• Pursuing federal and state grants to improve the city’s infrastructure, from better streets to improved water and sewer.
• Partnering with the Economic Development Commission to recruit new businesses and growing existing businesses that can provide better paying jobs.
• Working with local business leaders to continue downtown revitalization efforts.
• Working with local businesses to help them thrive and grow.
• Conducting a thorough analysis of the city’s drainage issues and creating short- and long-term plans to address the problem.
“J.J.’s work ethic, his love for this city and its people, and his firm belief in and commitment to securing a bright future for Pulaski will guarantee his success as your next Mayor of Pulaski,” Reese said.
“There are truly exciting times ahead!” Brindley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.