Spring is in the air and outdoor events are beginning to make their return. If you are looking for a reason to enjoy the season, Saturdays on the Square is a great one.
Join the community for this free event Saturday, April 8, from 6-9 p.m. for fun for the entire family.
“We will be hosting an event that promises food, fellowship, a drink or two and all the local love you can handle,” Giles Chamber Director of Communications and Special Programs Makenna Edde said of the festivities that offer “local Saturday night fun in beautiful Downtown Pulaski.”
April’s Saturdays on the Square event will feature live music by Thunder and Rain, a band whose sound Edde said “lives somewhere in between folk, country, bluegrass and pop.” There will also be several food trucks present, including Lirette’s Cajun Seafood, Grub on Hubs and Sassy Dogs.
She said the event will be arranged so spectators “can enjoy some yummy food while listening to some heartfelt music.”
As per usual, you are encouraged to bring along a chair so you can sit and enjoy the fresh air that will be filled with music.
“Make sure to walk around to not only shop local with the downtown retailers that will be open late, but so you can check out all the classic cars at the Cruise-In that will be located on the north side of Second Street in Historic Downtown Pulaski,” Edde concluded.
