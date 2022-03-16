Citing almost two decades of experience in local government along with a desire to give more to the community, Larry Worsham has announced his candidacy for the position of Pulaski Mayor.
The City of Pulaski elections will be held in November. Voters will be asked to choose their mayor and three aldermen. Current Mayor Pat Ford has announced he will not seek re-election.
Worsham currently serves District 6 on the Giles County Commission and is a Pulaski alderman.
“I will not be running for re-election to the county commission,” he said, adding that he is only seeking the position of Pulaski Mayor.
The 1977 Giles County High School graduate has extensive public service experience, having served as a Giles County commissioner from 1990-2006, and he was elected back to the county commission to serve the remainder of a term that expires this year.
“I am currently in my 19th year on the Giles County Commission and in my second year on the Pulaski City Council,” Worsham said. “My work history, as well as my past and present local government service, give me the ability to serve the citizens of Pulaski well. If elected to the office of Mayor, I pledge to serve with openness, honesty and integrity. I have a strong interest in recruiting more industry to our area and in improving the quality of life of the citizens.”
Among his goals are: focusing on the best interests of the citizens; equal and fair enforcement of city ordinances; continued yearly street paving projects; renovation of City Hall facade; study the need/desire for West College Street sidewalk project; continued preservation of reserve funds; studying drainage concerns for resolution.
Worsham started working for General Motors after high school, joined Nissan Motor Manufacturing in 1991 as an engineer and later moved into management at Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly facility in Decherd. He retired in 2018. His career, he said, has given him a keen eye toward financial efficiency, which he wants to use to benefit the citizens of Pulaski.
“I think we need to run the city government as a business,” he said. “City government is a big business. I believe decisions should be made based on business financials. Sometimes there are intangibles that need to be considered too, but in most cases it boils down to a dollar and cents decision. In doing that, we’ll utilize the taxpayers’ dollars to the highest benefit.”
Worsham and wife Roxanne Polly Worsham have three daughters, Elizabeth Davis of Shelbyville, Meredith Worsham of Murfreesboro and Katherine Derryberry of Pulaski. They also have two granddaughters,
Tarpley and Phoebe.
On Nov. 8, Pulaski voters will be asked to elect their next mayor.
If chosen to serve, Worsham also pledges:
• To be a full-time mayor to give citizens easier access.
• To listen with an open mind to concerns and act appropriately.
• To ask the important questions for clarity of the issues.
• To strive for fairness to all concerned.
“If elected, I would consider it an honor and a privilege to serve as your mayor,” he said. “Your vote and influence will be greatly appreciated.”
— Staff Reports
