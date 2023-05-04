Main Street Media TV filmed its Mornings on Main Street show at the Giles County Chamber last week.
Host Stefanie Miller interviewed Main Street Media Tennessee owner Dave Gould (center) and PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart about MSM’s recent purchase of the local newspaper and everything that means for the community.
The episode of Mornings on Main Street initially aired May 1.
It can be viewed from the PULASKI CITIZEN Facebook Page, on the Main Street Media TV app, at mainstreetmediatv.com, on Roku TV, Fire TV and Apple TV.
