O Christmas Tree

With the addition of a 4-foot tall star, the Giles County Christmas Tree now tops out at a massive 40 feet. Community members gathered at last week’s Mingle Jingle to witness the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree and Giles County’s iconic Courthouse. Find more photos on page A2. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.