With warmer weather just around the corner, outdoor events are also on their way.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved several parade permits during its March 8 meeting.
Those permits included Giles County FFA for its Annual Tractor Day (March 10); First Baptist Church April 2-3 (Saturday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.) for its 125th Anniversary; Giles Chamber for April 9 from 6-9 p.m. for Saturdays on the Square and for Solid Rock Baptist Church’s Unity March for Jesus from noon-4 p.m.; UT Southern May 7 for graduation from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and for Giles Chamber’s Saturdays on the Square from 6-9 p.m.; and Main Street for the SunDrop Festival June 11 from 3 p.m.-midnight.
In other business during its regular session, the city council:
• Approved on first reading the 2021-22 budget to include the appropriation of $11,000 to the Giles Chamber for funds as match to a grant for the renovation of its downstairs to a cospace for individual offices, shared space and conference area with internet capabilities.
• Approved advertisement of bids for City Hall renovation.
• Approved annexation and rezoning of a portion of land located at 1936 Elkton Pike to match the rest of this property as recommended by the Planning
Commission.
• Approved an amendment to Pulaski’s beer ordinance to basically follow state law but require inspections.
• Approved to allow the city attorney to set aside the 1997 court ruling for property procured by the city in the old Pizza Hut parking lot. Harrison said the city only needs sewer easement.
The board will next meet at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, March 22, at noon.
