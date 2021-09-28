Cave Springs Park

The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to transform Cave Springs Park into Cave Spring Heritage Plaza during its regular session today (Tuesday). Alderman Ricky Keith suggested the site as a memorial plaza to the city council during last week’s work session. He then presented it to the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment last night. Keith said the park was a good choice because it’s a prime location near the heart of Pulaski on the north end of town and can serve as an area for both the community and those visiting to gather. The plaza will become “a learning experience for generations to come and a tribute to those who have gone before.” Learn more about it in next week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.   Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

