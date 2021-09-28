The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to transform Cave Springs Park into Cave Spring Heritage Plaza during its regular session today (Tuesday). Alderman Ricky Keith suggested the site as a memorial plaza to the city council during last week’s work session. He then presented it to the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment last night. Keith said the park was a good choice because it’s a prime location near the heart of Pulaski on the north end of town and can serve as an area for both the community and those visiting to gather. The plaza will become “a learning experience for generations to come and a tribute to those who have gone before.” Learn more about it in next week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- Initial School Renovations Move Through Committees
- TDH Offering Booster Dose of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
- Park to Become Cave Spring Heritage Plaza
- COVID-19 Contact Tracing Moving to Text Notifications
- Raiders Dismantle First Assembly Christian on Homecoming
- Bobcat Golfer Qualifies for State Tournament
- Bobcats Hold on to No. 4 Ranking in AP Poll
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Sept. 27, 2021
- Taste, Tell Event Set for Thursday
- Southside Salutes September Student of the Month
Today's e-Edition
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Sept. 27, 2021
- Bridgeforth Crowns Homecoming Queen
- Donna Kay Martin
- Lillian Harwell Carter
- Betty Jo Watts
- Bobcats-Patriots Game Canceled Amid COVID Concerns
- Edmona Ruth Alexander
- Ambrose Piraino Jr.
- Week 6 PREVIEW: Ardmore, Richland at Home This Week
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is April Sakowicz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.