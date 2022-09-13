After the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission did not have the required 10 days to review documents from the Pulaski Housing Authority, a special meeting was held last week for the request to be considered.
This comes after Housing Authority Representative Colby Baddour asked for “a little grace” during the Planning Commission’s August meeting.
He said Housing Authority House Manager Pam Chapman had been trying to comply with the commission’s requests after finding out a building permit had not been pulled for the construction of a metal storage building on property owned by the housing authority.
The commission decided to call a meeting after the 10-day stipulation it requires to review all requested material.
“I have looked at them,” Commission Member Robert Bee said, adding that the engineer’s stamp was the only thing missing from the plans.
The commission approved the plans subject to the engineer stamping them before the issuance of a building permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.