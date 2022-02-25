Every year the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen has a Strategic Planning meeting to discuss what the city expects to work on in the upcoming year and what has been completed of the previous year’s goals.
“As we know, these things will take some time,” Mayor Pat Ford said, adding that the COVID pandemic has only added to delays on some projects (i.e., the dog park on Rhodes Street and the splash pad).
He said the strategic plans were a “road map” of what the city would like to accomplish.
Trails
While Phase II of the North First Street sidewalk project is only 25-30 percent complete, Phase I of this project is all but finished.
The multimodal sidewalk project on Highway 31 North and 31A is in design, City Administrator Terry Harrison said, adding that it may not go out for bid for “another year or two.”
He said the multimodal grant is for $1 million and the estimate was $1.3 million.
The design for the sidewalk project from the Pulaski Square to the trail head near the Elks Lodge on West College Street is complete and the board should be seeing it soon, Ford said, adding that the bid process will begin once state approval has been received.
He said the planning grant for walking and bike trails is complete and a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant has been applied for on a sidewalk project to the east side of town as well.
Parks and Recreation
After many delays, the board heard the splash pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center is expected to open in spring 2022.
“Now we are going to have a new one in spite of the pandemic,” Alderman Ricky Keith said, adding that only one season was lost, and it may have been closed at times last year because of the pandemic anyway.
The board heard the company has agreed to come back and help the city open the splash pad and again in the fall to close it for the season.
Ford said he had some parents thank him because their children who have disabilities will be able to go the splash pad.
The rehab to the bath house at the Recreation Center has also been completed.
There were a few things that had to be adjusted to make them ADA compliant, Harrison said, adding those too have been finished.
The adult changing station project has also been completed.
The board heard improvements to W.D. Savage Park are being discussed that will include plans, cost estimate for stage, including a possible portable stage and restroom renovation.
When Keith asked about the trees obstructing the view of Cave Spring Park, Harrison said once the current project at the park is complete, the contractor is required to maintain the landscape for a year and after that the city may hire someone full-time to see what it looks like and what should be done.
The dog park on Rhodes Street received the last of its equipment and plans are to open it by spring 2022.
Water and Sewer
The board heard the rehab sewer pump station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is underway and projected to be completed by April 30.
Completed projects include an aerial sewer creek crossings and move again project on Highway 31 South that included buried sewer and gas lines.
Other projects Ford discussed were a WWTP peak flow and solids handling improvements project that is in design, a sewer system rehab has received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for $630,000 and is waiting the next step of approval, a raw water intake and Water Treatment Plant (WTP) ATS, VFB and screening improvements is in design, WTP solids handling improvements are in design, an automatic meter read system project has been bid and is waiting on equipment to be delivered, painting water tanks at Jackson Drive and both industrial parks is on hold and a small diameter waterline replacement project is on hold.
Keith said he is glad when the plans include being proactive, even those projects that are unnoticed.
“A lot of these things we are working on were things I’ve been planning on for 10 years,” Harrison said. “I’d put them back and managed. We’re trying to do this without a financial burden on our users, our taxpayers as the case may be.”
Education
“As you all know, we are continuing to support the education system with $200,000 a year,” Ford said, adding that the city has been doing that for three years now.
He said this funding was initially given to help with teachers’ salaries and is expected to continue for a total of five years if the aldermen continue to so choose.
Land Purchase
The board discussed its continued support to the Giles County Economic Development Commission (EDC) with possible industrial sites.
The city already purchased property, and they are working with EDC Director David Hamilton to identify others.
The board heard the city continues to look at the Murco property on Cemetery Street for a multiuse facility or economic development.
Ford said the city continues to have discussions with other landowners about possibilities to purchase land and will bring them to the board if there is a prospect.
“It’s best to be prepared for it [growth] because these pieces of property won’t be there in the future,” Harrison said, adding that he is currently looking at some land.
Athletic Facilities
The board heard the city is still looking into possibilities for a multiuse facility location.
Harrison said he has heard from the community that they want more indoor facilities.
Some of the ideas discussed include building smaller facilities throughout the community, working with the county on its building at the Agri Park as a partnership and meeting with Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard about the possibility of opening the schools’ gymnasiums for recreational use.
The city is also looking into fixing the tennis courts on Magazine Road because they are in terrible condition, Harrison said, adding that the nets would have to be taken up and new courts poured.
Since that project is not in the budget, he said he would be bringing it back to the board after he receives an estimate.
In other business during its strategic planning meeting Jan. 29, the board:
• Heard the City Hall façade upgrades are in design and drawings are expected soon.
• Heard the city supported and will continue to show support for the MMC/UT merger.
• Heard the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) has been contracted to review and update the city charter.
• Discussed that emergency management usually coordinates with local churches for storm shelters for those who are in need of a location if such a situation arises.
• Discussed that a public transportation system — specifically trolleys — in the city might be beneficial to the area.
Harrison said he would ask MTAS about other areas that have used these and what costs were involved.
• Discussed meeting with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) about flooding concerns and adding Pulaski to the Flood Ready Tennessee list.
• Heard the city plans to continue its support and partnership with the county for operational costs at the Giles County Animal Shelter.
• Heard the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment has been a good process.
• Heard upgrades to Cave Spring Park will be added to the strategic plan.
• Discussed the city putting some funds and support toward broadband expansion with PES.
