After last month’s hiatus, the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission heard construction and renovations are booming.
“There for a while, people were complaining that we weren’t meeting very often. Didn’t have a lot going on,” commission member Terry Harrison said. “I’m complaining now we’ve got too much going on.”
Harrison said several businesses around town have been undergoing or are about to begin some renovations.
“Any little thing to improve things makes the town look better,” Harrison said.
“No doubt,” Chairman Tony Gomillion said.
Harrison said the construction of the new car washes will be starting soon as well.
“Supposed to be really good car washes,” he said.
In other business during its meeting March 24, the commission:
• Approved a minor subdivision plat for Sutton Pharmacy.
• Approved a site plat for Sutton Pharmacy subject to the location of the fire hydrant being added to the utility drawing.
