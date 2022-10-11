Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins (left) presents Pulaski Police Public Safety Officers Taylor Keith and Rickey (Bubba) Watkins with Life-Saving Awards for their actions in rescuing a local man from his burning home and resuscitating him Oct. 1.
Watkins and fellow PSO John Wade (not present) pulled the resident from the structure and Keith, with Wade’s assistance, successfully administered CPR. PFD / Submitted
