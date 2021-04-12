The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon tomorrow (Tuesday) at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permits for Battle of the Beards April 17, Giles County Fire and Rescue May 8, Martin Methodist College May 22, Rescue Tails Dog Rescue June 5.
• First reading to consider rezoning of property located at 914 N. First St. Since the backside of the property is already C4, the owner requested it all be zoned the same so he can build two quad units with the possibility of four more.
