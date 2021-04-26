The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, April 27, at City Hall.
Included on the agenda are:
• Consideration of an ordinance change in relation to dilapidated houses.
• Second reading of property at 914 N. First St. to be rezoned from C-3, general commercial, to R-4, high density residential. Public hearing will be at 12:05 p.m.
• The purchasing of a dump truck for the street department.
• Air packs for the fire department to go out for bid.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said the current air packs are at the “end of their life.”
