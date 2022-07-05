Independence Day is celebrated in Pulaski July 1 at the Pulaski Recreation Center’s Sharewood Park Amphitheater. The evening featured the presentation of colors by the Giles County Honor Guard, musical performances by Buck Sixx and the Derrick Newton Band and a fireworks display visible across much of the city.
