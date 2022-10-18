Candidates seeking seats on the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the Nov. 8 general election took part in debates on Pulaski Citizen Live hosted at Kitchen 218’s upstairs Venue 220 last week.
The debates are available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel HERE.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Wednesday (Oct. 19) and ends Nov. 3.
Early voting is held at the Giles County Election Commission office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse Annex.
