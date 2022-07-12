The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon today (Tuesday) at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permits for UT Southern for Aug. 21 and 23.
• Public hearing for the revision of the Sewer Use Ordinance and Enforcement Response Plan.
• Public hearing and ordinance for floodplain zoning.
• Parade permit for Cheryl Albury for July 13 and 23 for a prayer walk around the city.
• Beer permit for Andy’s One Stop at 943 W. College St. and Big Stacks Pit Stop at 402 N. First St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.