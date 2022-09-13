The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at City Hall in regular session today (Tuesday) at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• A parade permit from Giles County High School for its homecoming Thursday, Oct. 13.
• Considering the sale of surplus police cars.
• An amendment to the 2022-23 budget to include changes such as not having to pay out as much interest on the $12 million loan for the capital project improvements since less than $4 million has been drawn down, Harrison said.
• A resolution to accept Brindley Construction LLC as project manager for the City Hall renovations.
• A resolution for ARP Funds for water and sewer projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.