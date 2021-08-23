The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next meet in regular session at City Hall Tuesday, Aug. 24, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Renewal of a paving contract.
• Amending the 2021-22 budget for the splash pad at the recreation center.
• Parade permits for Giles County Baptist Association for Sunday, Sept. 12, and The Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 2.
• Reappointing Marcus Houston and J.B. Smith to the PES Board.
