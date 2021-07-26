The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at city hall in regular session Tuesday, July 27, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Airport Maintenance Contract for 2021-22.
• Parade permit for Tina Jones/Trick of Treat around the Square Oct. 30.
• Parade permit/special event permit/temporary beer permit from the Giles Chamber for Aug. 14 for a Saturdays on the Square event.
• Final draft for a bike and pedestrian plan from TDOT and Ragan-Smith Associates.
• Changes in zoning ordinance to separate the downtown area to protect the Downtown Business District by not allowing street-level residences.
Since the C1 district currently encompasses more than the downtown area, City Administrator Terry Harrison suggested defining that district so multifamily facilities would be allowed outside of that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.