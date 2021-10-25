The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 26, at noon. Items on the agenda include:
• Guidelines for the Cave Spring Heritage Plaza.
• Parade permit for Ed Carter/Couch Potato 5K Saturday, Nov. 27.
• Open bids for the removal and disposal of sludge at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Fire contracts public hearing at 12:05 p.m. and ordinance on second reading.
