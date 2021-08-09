The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, Aug. 10, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• A change order for the project on Highway 31 South to raise gas and sewer lines that were buried by the state. Some footage on the gas contract was left out — 58 units, totaling $26,845.50 and sewer $35,153.83.
The state is covering this project 100 percent.
• Parade permits for UT Southern Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 and Giles County High School Band Backers Oct. 16.
• Public hearing and second reading for change to zoning ordinance in the C1 District (downtown) to not allow multifamily residential on the first floor of buildings that front First and Second Street, but the ones that front Third Street will be excluded from that.
• Public hearing and second reading for rezoning of property located at 1936 Elkton Pike.
• Public hearing and second reading for rezoning of property located at 225 E. Grigsby Street.
• A possible incentive for city employees who have received or will receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
