The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon tomorrow (Tuesday) at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• An annual street maintenance contract for 2022-23 with the state. Harrison said the state pays the city $34,000 annually to sweep the state’s streets, which enables the city to buy the street sweeper used.
• A request to close the alley between City Barber and Kitchen 218. The board discussed the alley only being four feet when it should have been eight to 10 feet.
• A parade permit for Giles County High School/Rescue Tails Dog Rescue for April 30.
• An application for an on-premises consumption beer permit from Jing Rui Jiang d/b/a Yamato at 818A W. College Street. Harrison said this permit is for the new owner.
