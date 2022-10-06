The 2022 election debates continue next week as candidates for seats on the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen come together to discuss the issues vital to the city.
Anyone wishing to vote in the Nov. 8 general election who is not registered to vote has until Oct. 11 to do so.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will be held Oct. 19-Nov. 3 at the Giles County Election Commission office in the basement of the Courthouse Annex.
Debates
The Pulaski city election debates will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on the second floor at Kitchen 218. The event will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel and will remain available for viewing there throughout the election cycle.
Five candidates are scheduled to participate in the debates, two candidates for the three open alderman seats and all three candidates seeking the Pulaski mayor’s seat.
With Pulaski Citizen Publisher Scott Stewart serving as moderator, the debates will begin with alderman candidates Pat Miles and Janice Marks Tucker answering questions gathered by the Pulaski Citizen staff and discussing the important matters.
After the alderman candidates, the three candidates for mayor — John Amlaner, JJ Brindley and Larry Worsham — will take the stage to answer questions and discuss their platforms for leading the city over the next four years.
“Obviously, the city race is not quite as extensive as the county races we just had, but they are still important to the people of Pulaski,” Stewart said. “This is all intended to help voters decide who they will vote for in some hotly contested races in our city government.”
Stewart added that the public is invited and encouraged to attend the debates live at Kitchen 218.
“As we’ve come to see with our other debates, our community becomes the spotlight of these discussions,” Stewart said. “These are the people who want to help us keep what is working and make positive change where it is needed.”
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen races are part of the Nov. 8 general election that also includes an election to fill seats on the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen and a countywide referendum.
Voters in Pulaski will be asked to fill the position of mayor and three aldermen seats.
Qualifying to run for mayor are Amlaner, Brindley and Worsham. Incumbent Mayor Pat Ford is not seeking re-election.
Six candidates have qualified for the three open aldermen seats on the Pulaski board. They are incumbent Jerry Bryant, Tony A. Gentry, Tammy Mathis, incumbent Miles, Tucker and Tasha D. Williams. Incumbent Alderman Hardin Franklin is not seeking re-election.
Ardmore
Voters in Ardmore, Tenn., will be asked to fill the position of mayor and three aldermen seats.
Qualifying to run for mayor are Wayne Harvell, incumbent Mike Magnusson and Jonathan Lee Peters.
Three candidates have qualified to run for the three open aldermen seats. They are incumbent Jason Sherman, incumbent Spencer N. Smith and Joe Stagner.
Referendum
Just one local item will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for voters outside those two cities. That item is a referendum allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises in the county outside the cities’ limits.
In August of last year, the Giles County Commission approved a resolution placing the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The cities of Ardmore, Tenn., Minor Hill and Pulaski already allow what is known as “liquor by the drink” within their municipal limits.
State/Federal
Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be state and federal seats including:
• Tennessee House of Representatives District 70: Giles Countian Clay Doggett (R) is the incumbent running unopposed.
• Governor: Incumbent Bill Lee (R) is challenged by Jason Martin (D) and the following independent candidates: Constance Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael Scantland and Rick Tyler.
• Tennessee Supreme Court judges with expiring terms: Jeff Bivins, Sarah Campbell, Sharon Lee, Holly Kirby and Roger A. Page.
• U.S. House of Representatives: Giles County has been moved back into the Fourth U.S. Congressional district. The candidates for the seat are: incumbent Scott DesJarlais (R), Wayne Steele (D) and independents Clyde Benson, Tharon Chandler, David Leighton Jones, Joseph Magyer and Mike Winton.
Constitutional Amendments
There are four state constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Constitutional Amendment 1 would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment.
Constitutional Amendment 2 would provide process and line of succession for an acting governor.
Constitutional Amendment 3 would repeal language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.
Constitutional Amendment 4 would remove a section of the Tennessee Constitution that disqualifies religious ministers from being elected to the state
legislature.
More information on these amendments can be found online at http://ballotpedia.org/Tennessee _2022_ballot_measures.

