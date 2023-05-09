The Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission unanimously approved the recommendation of its personnel committee last week in hiring Phil Reese as its next EDC executive director.
Reese, who currently serves on the Giles County Industrial Development Board, fit different priorities set by the personnel committee when seeking the best candidate to replace former EDC Director David Hamilton, who recently resigned.
“Our task was to find the best possible person for this important job,” Personnel Committee Chair Bobby Wynn said. “The mayor and county executive have really gotten behind this and made it clear for us to do whatever it took to find the best possible candidate.”
Wynn said the task was not easy, adding that the committee changed priorities from past searches, looking to find a candidate who has conducted business on a high level. The personnel committee’s recommendation was also unanimous.
Reasoning that the people looking to bring industrial and commercial opportunities to Giles County are, in fact, doing business at a high level, Wynn revealed that Reese is a mechanical engineer with broad experience in manufacturing, who also has sales and marketing experience at the highest level.
Reese, Wynn noted, was vice president of a North American sales organization doing more than $100 million in sales in Europe, the Middle East, China and Asia.
EDC Board Chairman Patrick Gilbert recalled something County Executive Graham Stowe said when the search for a new director started, that a superstar hire was needed, someone who could make an immediate impact. Having worked with Reese on the IDB Board, Gilbert said he can attest to the high caliber Reese brings to the position.
“He is very outgoing and extremely intelligent,” Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said. “This is the type of person this community needs for this important position.”
“I’m excited for Giles County’s economic potential with Phil Reece at the helm of the EDC,” Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said. “He brings a wonderful depth of experience and professionalism to the director’s position. A missing link in our economic development has been the forging of strong regional partnerships, and that’s an area where Phil will shine. I’m confident — and I know Mayor Brindley shares my confidence — that Phil is a phenomenal leader who makes good things happen. Giles County is blessed to have him on the leadership team.”
“We are all really excited about the announcement of the hiring of Phil Reese,” Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said. “We think Mr. Reese will bring a lot to the table and also be able to think outside the box to help move Pulaski forward. We have so much to offer here in Giles County and we need to move on every opportunity that we can. We will soon be meeting with all EDC directors around us and come up with a way that we can all work together. There’s too many opportunities for everyone that we can all be successful. I have no doubt that Mr. Reese’s work ethic and his passion will help us be a successful and better Giles County.”
Phillip (Phil) Reese is married to Giles County’s Sara Wakefield Reese, and has been a Giles Countian himself since moving here with his wife in December 2016. They have two children, Katie and Sam, and their first grandson, Phillip, is one month old.
Reese has most recently served as the vice president of sales for Airlaid and Spunlace at Glatfelter handling commercial strategy and management for $500 million-plus in annual revenues. His career experience goes back to 1986 and includes manufacturing management, human resource management and sales management.
“I fell in love with Giles County going all the way back to 1988 when I first came here with Sara,” Reese said. “I’ve visited and worked in some great places around the world, but there’s no where I’d rather live than right here. I’m excited to get this opportunity to be a small part of the growth opportunities that are coming for Pulaski and Giles County.”
