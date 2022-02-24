Police are investigating a shooting death in Pulaski last night (Wednesday).
The victim’s identity has not been officially released, but Pulaski Police Chief John Dickey confirmed that a young adult male was shot and killed at Hidden Valley Apartments last night. The incident was first reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dickey said an officer who lives in the area, heard a gunshot and responded to the location to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from a gunshot wound to the head.
Dickey said multiple suspects fled the scene and local law enforcement searched for them last night.
There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing by PPD.
