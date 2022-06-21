The Giles County Chapter of the NAACP hosted the town’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration June 19 at W.D. Savage Park.
The event featured music, speakers, dancing, food, vendors and activities for adults and children, including games and a bounce house. Highlights included a trivia scavenger hunt about the history of Juneteenth and a three-point shot contest.
Attendees were encouraged to register to vote and sign up for the local NAACP chapter. Speakers presented information about the holiday, memorial scholarships available to local youth and inspirational praise messages, while Giles County Executive Melissa Greene was on hand to proclaim Juneteenth Day in Giles County.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year, remembers the date Union Troops reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to announce that the state’s quarter million slaves had been freed by executive decree.
Chapter President Joseph Sutton and organizers Benita Cross and Janice Tucker led the successful event in its first year.
