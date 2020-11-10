The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman set an end-of-the-year deadline for submissions for the Community Advisory Council at its Nov. 2 work session, so a committee could be in place by the beginning of 2021.
The guidelines passed by the city council for the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment read:
“We are looking to establish a group of citizens; (natives and transplants, representing the whole cross-section of our community) to partner together to bring a more complete representation of the men and women who served and shaped the path forward from a divided time in our history to a goal of wholeness.
“Motivation will be the most crucial element of this group. Our motive for the establishment of this Council of Citizens is to Respect, Remember, and Recognize the positive contributions and attributes of men and women who have been previously overlooked or excluded from the acknowledgment they deserve. Our purpose is not to revise, rehearse, or retract our failings but to correct our oversights and celebrate those who constructively influenced the world around them for the betterment of us all.
“NOT revisionism but inclusive recognition. NO division but diverse identification of all who distinguished themselves in advancing the opportunities of the citizens of Pulaski and Giles County.”
For those wanting to participate as a member of the advisory council or who wish to act in a “contributing role as a historian, researcher, interviewer or story teller,” that request may be sent via email to kristi@pulaski-tn.com, or mail to Pulaski City Hall, 203 S. First St., Pulaski, TN 38478. Included should be a paragraph detailing why you would like to be involved in the committee and how you can contribute to it.
