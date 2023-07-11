A Pulaski man has been charged with arson in relation with a June 17 fire at an abandoned apartment building.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released information last week concerning an investigation by special agent fire investigators into the June 17 fire at the empty apartment complex at Tanglewood Drive in Pulaski. The building was empty due to a fire earlier this year. There is no official indication the fires are related.
“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there were fires in two of the apartment units and a breezeway,” the TBI release states. “The investigation identified Kavaris Bowman as the individual responsible for setting the fires.”
On July 6, Kavaris Dejuan Bowman, 26, was arrested and charged with arson. He remains in Giles County Jail on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 20.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.