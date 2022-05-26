The SunDrop Fest is rapidly approaching, and Historic Downtown Pulaski is excited about this year’s lineup for entertainment.
The event will be Saturday, June 11, and begin at 2 p.m. with food, shopping, activities, music and fun.
While there will be much to experience and do that day, be sure to bring a chair to relax and listen to the musical styles of several artists.
The first performer of the day will be Fresh Outta Folsom, a country/rock band from North Alabama, Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Makenna Edde said, adding that the show is expected to begin around 2 p.m.
According to the band’s Facebook page, they “are an acoustic duo out of the Decatur area playing a wide variety of your favorite tunes.”
Following the duo will be local talent and Giles County native Kylee Griggs who will then take over the show with a mostly pop selection.
Ben Chapman will begin his performance from 5-6:15 p.m.
“Guided by the honky-tonk influence of Roger Miller, genre-blending enterprises of The Grateful Dead and the iconic songwriting of Guy Clark, Ben Chapman pairs groove-driven music with compelling, pitchy lyrics, offering his own effervescent take on Saturday night honky-tonk music,” according to his website.
Kasey Tyndall will follow Chapman, taking the stage from 7-8:15 p.m.
According to her website, “Singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall is making her stamp on country music with her edgy, rock-infused, hard-hitting country sound.”
“Chris Bandi will be wrapping up our evening,” Edde said, adding that his performance is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m. and will end sometime around 9:45/10 p.m.
“Chris Bandi is a firm believer in music’s power to unify others,” according to Bandi’s website. “He has a multifaceted voice that immediately resonates with any soul listening.”
Mark your calendar and/or schedule a reminder on your phone to be at the SunDrop Fest to enjoy this talented musical selection.
Edde said performance times may vary as they are dependent upon set changes and such.
Keep a watch over the next couple of weeks in the PULASKI CITIZEN and at PulaskiCitizen.com for more details for the upcoming event.
If you have any questions or need more information, call Edde at the Giles Chamber, 363-3789, or email [email protected]. Information can also be found on the Historic Downtown Pulaski Facebook page or at sundropfest.com.
