After two years of COVID-related delays, the festival that was Summer SOULstice is now SunDrop Fest and scheduled for a day full of events, activities and shopping on the Pulaski Square.
SunDrop Fest will be Saturday, June 11, with events and activities beginning at 2 p.m. around Historic Downtown Pulaski and musical entertainment scheduled from 5-10 p.m. on the big stage.
“With so many new and returning events and attractions, we will literally have something for everyone, so go ahead and mark your calendars for June 11 so you can be a part of all the fun!” Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Makenna Edde said.
Some favorites from the annual festival will return, including the Milk Drop sponsored by First National Bank with milk provided by Flowers’ Creamery, Faith Over Facts Basketball competitions, Kids Corner sponsored by PES and the Giles County Public Library, the PACE Car Club Cruise-In at Kitchen 218 on North First Street, Craft Vendors and up to 14 food vendors so far.
With the event changing to celebrate Giles County’s decades-long love affair with SunDrop, some new theme-related events are also being planned. Historic Downtown Pulaski will have a tent at the event with SunDrop Fest merchandise. Bank of Frankewing will sponsor a SunDrop Cake/Dessert contest and there are rumors that festival attendees may be able to once again “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”
“SunDrop Fest is going to highlight the unique qualities of Historic Downtown Pulaski to both visitors and residents,” Edde said. “I am so excited to see how this festival will promote our community.”
Entertainers for SunDrop Fest will include PPAC dancers and musicians Ben Chapman, Kasey Tyndall and Chris Bandi.
Planning is still underway, so check back over the next three weeks in the PULASKI CITIZEN and at PulaskiCitizen.com for more details as they are confirmed.
For more information, contact Edde at the Giles County Chamber, 363-3789, or email [email protected]. You can also visit the Historic Downtown Pulaski Facebook Page and the SunDrop Fest website at sundropfest.com.
“They don’t call this SunDrop Country for nothing!” Edde said.
