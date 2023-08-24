Members of the Craig family unveil the Tennessee Music Pathways marker in honor Edwin Craig at the Giles County Public Library in Pulaski. Joining them for the event are State Rep. Clay Doggett (far right) and (left of the sign from left) Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley, Middle Tennessee Department of Tourist Development representative Ashley DeRossett, Giles County Chamber CEO Jessie Parker and Giles County Executive Graham Stowe. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen