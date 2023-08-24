Giles County recently dedicated its second Tennessee Music Pathways trail marker, this time to WSM Radio founder Edwin Craig. The ceremony, held outside the Giles County Public Library Aug. 10, was attended by local government leaders, community members and others from across the state.
Craig was born in Pulaski in 1893, to Cornelius and Maggie Sinclair Craig. Early in his childhood, the family relocated to Nashville and purchased an insurance company, later named National Life and Accident Insurance Company.
When Craig entered the workforce, he joined his father at National Life, yet his interest in commercial radio sparked his desire to learn more about the radio industry. He worked with local hobbyist, Jack DeWitt, to build his own radio station, WSM Radio, which debuted Oct. 5, 1925.
Just six weeks after the station hit the air, the WSM Barn Dance was born, resulting in country music becoming an integral part of Craig’s radio station. This entertainment showcase later became known as the famous weekly live country music radio broadcast, The Grand Ole Opry.
After launching the nation’s first FM radio station, Craig continued to build on his media dreams by opening Nashville’s first TV station, WSM-TV, in 1950, which is now known as WSMV.
According to the historical marker located at 122 S. Second St. in Pulaski, “WSM’s call letters stood for the family owned insurance company National Life’s slogan, ‘We Shield Millions.’”
Craig died in 1969, but his legacy continues to impact lives almost a century later.
Because of his rich history in Tennessee Music, Craig was selected to have this landmark dedicated to him near the entrance to the Giles County Public Library. This location was the obvious place to highlight his accomplishments since his father, Cornelius Craig, founded the library in 1941, which now also houses the Giles County Historical Society.
“We have a history worth telling,” Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said at the dedication of the new landmark. “The Historical Society and the Library does that, and it would not be possible without the Craig family.”
Tennessee Music Pathways is a statewide program highlighting all seven music genres with roots in Tennessee: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll. With trail markers throughout all 95 counties, this is an educational and interactive way to learn about people, places and events that shaped music history.
“Right now, we have over 300 points of interest on the Tennessee Music Pathways,” Middle Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Representative Ashley DeRossett shared. “Get out and travel to places in the state that you have never been or never thought of going and learn about how musical pioneers changed music for our state.”
Giles County’s other Tennessee Music Pathways trail marker, to country artist and songwriter David Wills, is located on the UT Southern campus green in Pulaski.
For more information about Tennessee Music Pathways, visit tnmusicpathways.com.
