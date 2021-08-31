There were two mayor reappointments to the Pulaski Electric System (PES) Power Board during the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Aug. 24 meeting.
Those reappointments were Marcus Houston and J.B. Smith.
In other business during its regular session, the city council:
• Approved parade permits for Giles County Baptist Association for Sunday, Sept. 12; The Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 2; and First Baptist Church for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26.
• Approved amendments to the 2021-22 budget.
• Approved contract renewal for street paving with Wright Paving.
The board next meets at City Hall in work session Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 4:30 p.m.
