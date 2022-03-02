University of Tennessee officials, contributors and those from the community gathered at UT Southern Feb. 24 for the unveiling of the Boyd Founder’s Circle.
UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche spoke of the support the university had received during the transition of Martin Methodist’s merge with the UT System.
La Branche said the Boyd Family Foundation had said it would give $1 million to the cause if the funds were able to be matched.
They were not only able to match that donation but go beyond to receive a $3 million commitment, and some of those contributors were in attendance that week, La Branche said, adding that the goal for the year had already been exceeded and five months were still left in the fund-raising year.
La Branche then introduced UT System President and namesake of the Founder’s Circle, Randy Boyd.
The UT Board of Trustees “fully vetted” the merger and he thanked the board at Martin Methodist for deciding to merge with UT for the “greater good” after 150 years, Boyd said, adding that it was a mutual collaboration.
“Mark put the university and the mission first,” he said. “And if it wasn’t for Mark and his commitment to the university and this region, this would have never happened.”
Boyd said businesses and individuals donated to the purpose and seemed to have a 100 percent response.
“People you wouldn’t expect, even from surrounding communities, stepped up because they realized how important this was,” Boyd said. “So, tonight is about celebrating those people that are a part of the Founder’s Circle that said not only do we believe that this is important, but we will put our own personal wealth at stake and give you a donation to support this cause.”
Those attending the event then applauded at the introduction of the University of Tennessee System Chairman John Compton.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, let me tell you how grateful and excited we are to be here today,” Compton said, adding that when the board opened with a prayer at its meeting on campus the following day, they would be “praying for the ongoing success at UT Southern.”
He said that “partnering with another board to expand to their fifth campus in 50 years” was not “an insignificant decision but I’m confident when we come back in 10 years, we are going to be really pleased by what we see here at UT Southern.”
“We look forward to the future,” Boyd concluded.
