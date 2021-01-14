With the recently announced expansion of the Frito-Lay facility to start producing PopCorners products, approximately 30 parking spaces would be lost. As additional jobs and square footage are added, more than 60 parking spaces will be needed.
The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission met Dec. 24, 2020, to discuss the building permit for the upcoming expansion.
“Right now, this site plat is for an expansion on the east side of the building,” City Administrator Terry Harrison told commission members. “They also have plans to expand the south side of the building.”
With the desire of getting the popcorn line functioning as soon as possible, Frito-Lay is hoping to get the site plat approved to enable them to proceed with this expansion, Harrison added.
“They understood the need for the additional spots, and they would be committed to adding the additional spots in what I’m calling Phase 2,” Harrison said.
Without the site plat specifying the details of a parking lot expansion, the board voted that prior to approval for the building permit, a performance bond would have to be obtained for the additional parking to be completed within a year with the possibility for renewal.
Historic Downtown Zoning
The commission denied the amendment to the zoning ordinance for downtown Pulaski, a request by building owner Rod Wells who had asked for the ordinance to allow first floor residency in the area — downtown — in which he hoped to renovate his building to become his single-family ground floor residence.
Wells had made the request because of the ease of accessibility to the essential businesses he considered would be conveniently located for him in his golden years. While members of the commission said they were sympathetic to Wells’ request, the preservation of the historic downtown was a concern.
“I’m so protective of our historic downtown, and I just feel like when you start allowing residential on the ground floor, you can say goodbye to your historic downtown,” Mayor Pat Ford said.
Since it was determined some downtown buildings may have residents living on the first floor, Harrison said he would get with the fire department to view the annual inspections from these commercial properties and follow up on those who may be in violation.
The commission will next meet Thursday, Jan. 28, at noon.
