With the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approving Cave Spring Heritage Plaza as a memorial location to recognize citizens who have contributed to the community, the city council has adopted guidelines for those considerations.
During its Oct. 26 meeting, Alderman Ricky Keith said the guidelines would help “preserve and protect the integrity of the park” with “monuments that are durable in keeping with an historical heritage concept.”
The question of why the Historical Society had “a part in this” was asked by Alderman Hardin Franklin.
“We want to make sure that whatever monuments or markers we install have been verified for accuracy in terms of historical accuracy and factual accuracy,” Keith said. “We don’t want to put up anything based on hearsay.”
Alderman Jerry Bryant said the Historical Society would be used as a resource when reaching out to other archives as well.
“To me it is not an extra step,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “It is a step we are already doing through the committee — it’s already being done. It’s just clarifying that it will be done — it must be done — in order to place a marker in that location.”
City Administrator Terry Harrison said including that verification was to make certain everyone is going through the same process whether an individual organization or those going through the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment (CAC).
Keith said the process would also create a “backup” with the historical society with all the appropriate documentation.
The board approved to adopt the guidelines as proposed. Those guidelines included:
• The board does not aim to excessively control but only supply guidelines to “produce the best outcome for our community in regards to context, content, accessibility and sustainability.”
• With the plaza being on city property and initiated by the city, it will be “regulated by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen or their designee and maintained by the City of Pulaski departments.”
• Any memorial/displays and all designs, alterations and additions to the park will be presented to the city council for its approval.
• According to the guidelines, “it’s imperative that all displayed information be verified for accuracy through our local Historical Society and files, with sources and references, compiled for each display.”
• All memorials/displays “must be of material that is durable, low-to-zero maintenance, and generally in keeping with the historical/heritage concepts of stone, bronze or other suitable weather-resistant material.”
• The board can choose to commission an addition on their own or by recommendations of the CAC, Historical Society or other governmental sectors. The CAC or Historical Society can be given nominations by individuals to examine and present to the city council.
• “Financing for all park additions will be the responsibility of the proposing individual or entity,” as stated in the guidelines.
In other business during its Oct. 26 regular session, the board:
• Approved for the owners of Kitchen 218 in downtown Pulaski to install a Tesla destination charger in front of their building on North First Street with them identifying with the city for the liability of the
charger.
The board heard during its last work session that other electric cars could charge there as well with an adapter.
The owner said customers can come in and eat while their cars charge.
• Heard the parade permit for Ed Carter/Couch Potato 5K for Saturday, Nov. 27, would be brought back to the board later.
• Opened bids for the removal of sludge at the wastewater treatment plant.
Wesley Hargrove bid $30,000 for the annual removal, and Homer Freeman bid $49,250.
The current contract for the removal runs out January 2022.
The city council approved to refer the bids to the city administrator with the authority to review and award.
• Heard no action was to be taken on the public hearing and ordinance on second reading for Pulaski Fire Department fire contracts and was reset for the regular session Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 12:05 p.m.
Ford said the public hearing was not advertised properly in the paper.
• Opened bids for the construction work to be done at the settlement pond at the landfill.
Brindley Construction Company bid $199,390, and Watkins Construction bid $144,025.
The board approved to refer the bids to the city administrator to review and award.
• After a request by Franklin, extending city limits was put on the next work session agenda.
