With the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s recent approval of recognizing the 110th and 111th Infantry Regiments of the United States Colored Troops, locations for this memorial or monument and others that will be brought to the board will need to be determined.
Alderman Ricky Keith said he would like to suggest Cave Springs Park on the north end of town be designated as a memorial park.
“I think that is a great idea,” Alderman Randy Massey said.
Keith added that the park has public access and parking but is not exactly large enough to be a recreational park.
“It is at the major entrance to our community,” Keith insisted, adding that it would be “highly visible.”
The city council is scheduled to vote on the memorial park at its regular meeting Sept. 28.
Fire Contracts, Mutual Aid
City Administrator Terry Harrison told the city council that Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins, Pulaski Police Chief John Dickey and Giles County Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Myers have met to discuss mutual aid.
Harrison said he would also like for the city’s fire contracts for homes outside the city limits to be reviewed by City Attorney Andy Hoover.
“We will continue to work on this and bring it back,” Harrison said, adding that everything has been “worked out with fire and rescue.”
City Hall Renovation
Pulaski City Hall will soon receive a facelift with options being presented to the city council for those improvements.
Harrison said each of the concepts include eliminating the double doors and replacing them with a single door and removing the planters and magnolia trees in the front.
Plan differences include landscaping options and how to address the exterior brick, either by painting it or simply cleaning and resealing it.
Harrison said he wanted to keep “moving ahead” and “making progress on this.”
These considerations will be revisited at a future work session.
In other business during its regular session Sept. 14, the board:
• Approved parade permits for Giles County High School on Sept.17, Sara Reese on Dec. 17-18 and Giles County Chamber on Sept. 18.
• Approved amendments to the 2021-22 budget for a rollover from last year’s budget for the splash pad and the possible $750,000 purchase of land for a proposed spec industrial building site.
• Approved a resolution for a contract with Adient for the leasing of property for parking trucks on a month-to-month basis for $2,000 a month.
• Approved an ordinance on first reading for the rezoning of CB&S property to be divided into two lots and zoned C1. Harrison said there are plans to build a new bank onto the drive through side and for the existing building to be sold.
A public hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 12:05 p.m.
• Approved on first reading the rezoning of Donnie Meadows’ property located on Mines Road to match his adjacent tract that is R4.
A public hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 12:07 p.m.
• Approved a resolution for renewing the city’s annual contract with Tennessee Utility Assistance (TUA) for cross connections management in relation to backflow protection.
Harrison said this is to ensure water does not backsiphon into the public water system.
• Heard a special “thank you” from Alderman Pat Miles to the Pulaski Lions Club and Giles County Chamber of Commerce for all the work they put into the festival that she very much enjoyed.
In other business during its work session Monday, the city council:
• Heard a request from Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker to roll a parade and special event/beer permit to Oct. 16. She said she was not asking for a refund but only for the funds to be applied toward the October event.
After the board consults with City Attorney Andy Hoover to make sure there is no legal issues with it, Mayor Pat Ford and the aldermen said they did not have any problem with Parker’s request. Those permits are expected to be on next week’s agenda.
