With the looming possibility of an increase in water/sewer rates, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen changed the rate for facilities using sprinkler systems at its regular meeting Sept. 27.
A problem with the water rate for athletic facilities had been brought to City Administrator Terry Harrison’s attention by the water department, he said.
Harrison said the rate for the City of Pulaski, Giles County High School, the Giles County Soccer Association and UT Southern has been $10 for the first 250,000 gallons of water for those systems.
“So basically, they’re getting a monthly bill of $10,” he said, adding that the costs of chemicals to treat the water and wastewater have gone up 40-50 percent.
“Nevertheless, I feel like everybody should pay a fair rate,” Harrison said. “I don’t think that we should increase the cost of water and sewer to the citizens of Pulaski until everybody is paying their fair share.
“Then, if a rate increase is necessary, it will be equal across the board.”
He said the rate would be $10 for the first 2,500 gallons and $2.16 per additional 1,000 gallons.
“Which is the same rate we sell the utility wholesale customers,” Harrison said.
The board approved the rate change on first reading and set the public hearing for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 12:05 p.m.
“This is a fair increase,” Alderman Ricky Keith said.
“I think so,” Alderman Randy Massey said. “You are losing money for many years then all the sudden you realize it."
