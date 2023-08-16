The 30-day suspension of beer sales and a $10,000 fine was among the penalties handed down last week by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen against a local market accused of repeatedly selling beer to minors.
Meeting as the City of Pulaski’s Beer Board, the city council heard testimony from Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey and Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton concerning what they consider to be an ongoing problem at Honeysuckle Market, which is located at the corner of North First and East Grigsby streets.
According to Dickey, in late January and early February of this year, the Giles County Sheriff’s Department conducted an undercover operation involving the sale of beer to an underage customer. Included in that operation, Dickey said, was Honeysuckle Market owned by Adel Basta, which Dickey said resulted in violations with two to three different employees.
Dickey said he held a meeting in which Basta assured them that he was putting measures into place to identify anyone under the legal age trying to purchase alcohol.
“The kicker to that though, is the equipment he was going to install, only works if you ask for ID, you present an ID,” Dickey said. “I don’t know of a time that any of the buys that the Sheriff’s Department made, there was ever an ID asked for.”
Dickey said, and Helton later confirmed, that parents were contacting them to complain about the market continuing to sell beer to their underage children.
As the January/February cases were, and continue to, go through the court system Dickey specifically identified one of the market’s employees as continuing to sell beer to minors.
With the complaints continuing to come in to PPD and GCSD, Dickey said he reached back out to the Sheriff’s Department, which he said conducted another operation in June. In that operation one specific employee Dickey mentioned was charged again along with another employee.
According to Dickey, the problems with underage sales at Honeysuckle Market go back to 2020, adding that the issue has persisted right up to the alleged sale of beer to minors on Aug. 7 of this year, the day before the hearing.
As required by the city’s beer ordinance, Dickey said he was bringing the matter to the Beer Board to consider suspension of Basta’s permit to sell beer in Pulaski.
Dickey noted that he was not asking for revocation at this time, but remained adamant throughout the hearing that he believes the board must suspend the license before any kind of fine could be levied in place of the suspension. City Attorney Andy Hoover’s opinion was that the Beer Board could use any combination of sanctions it saw fit.
Basta was represented at the hearing by attorney Colby Baddour, who first stressed that the allegations that have been made concerning the sale of beer to minors at Honeysuckle Market are against the clerks and not his client. Baddour also acknowledged that Basta is responsible for his employees’ actions concerning the sale of beer to minors.
Baddour stressed that Basta is committed to making sure the issue of sales to minors in his store doesn’t happen again. According to Baddour, the clerks at the market have completed a Responsible Vendor Certification Program that teaches them how to handle and not handle instances of minors attempting to purchase beer.
“I’m asking you ladies and gentlemen to show a little more grace today,” Baddour said. “Impose a fine that this group feels is enough to get his attention but not hinder his ability to make a living.”
Dickey stressed the repetitive nature of the violations, noting that he can’t remember a time in his career with the police department where the sale of beer to minors kept happening “time and time and time again.”
As the board was openly discussing and deliberating on its responsibilities and possible penalties to impose, Baddour proposed sanctions to help provide a starting place for those discussions. The proposed sanctions included a $10,000 fine and placing
Basta on probation with the knowledge that if another violation occurs his permit would be in danger of suspension or revocation.
The Beer Board asked to hear from Helton, who was in attendance for the hearing. Helton said he had been getting phone calls from parents about the market going back to 2020.
To the idea of a civil fine with no suspension, Helton asked the board what one life is worth if a minor drives away from that market with beer and ends up in a wreck.
Helton also spoke to the repetitive nature of the violations, noting that his department often conducts undercover operations all across the county and goes back to violators to find no violations in the majority of those cases.
As the board got deeper into its deliberations, Mayor J.J. Brindley directly addressed Basta, who was in attendance.
“I’m disgusted how you keep doing and doing it,” Brindley said. “Everybody makes mistakes, I’ve made my share.
“We are going to try to be fair and do the right thing,” he said addressing the board. “It’s a fine line, but we have to make the decision.”
Aldermen Randy Massey and Pat Miles suggested permit suspensions of one year and eight months respectively.
Brindley responded by suggesting a 30-day suspension, a $10,000 fine and one-year probation, but Miles said she would prefer to see a suspension of at least 60 days in addition to the fine and probation.
After a private meeting with his client, Baddour came back to the board with a proposal of 30 days suspension, $10,000 fine, Basta waiving his right to appeal the board’s decision and firing the one employee that was identified during the hearing as the worst offender.
While Miles wanted to suspend the permit for at least 45 days, the compromise was eventually reached to suspend the beer permit at Honeysuckle Market for 30 days (beginning Aug. 15), Basta paying a $10,000 fine, Basta waiving his right to appeal the decision and one year of probation during which a violation of any part of the deal would bring him back in front of the board with revocation of his permit on the table as a possible consequence. The agreement also included the employee being fired immediately.
“Please honor this, because we don’t want to be here again doing this,” Brindley said to Basta.
The board unanimously approved the agreement.
The hearing was part of the city council’s Aug. 8 meeting. That meeting, and the Beer Board hearing, are available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
