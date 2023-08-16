The 30-day suspension of beer sales and a $10,000 fine was among the penalties handed down last week by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen against a local market accused of repeatedly selling beer to minors.

Meeting as the City of Pulaski’s Beer Board, the city council heard testimony from Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey and Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton concerning what they consider to be an ongoing problem at Honeysuckle Market, which is located at the corner of North First and East Grigsby streets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.