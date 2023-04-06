City Council Preview

Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week that Saturday, April 22, will be the first Keeping Pulaski Clean Day.

Brindley made that announcement at the March 28 regular meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

IMG_7930 web.jpg

The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen recognizes retired PFD Firefighter Roger Bledsoe (back right) with a plaque honoring his more than 47 years of service. Taking part in the ceremony are (front row, from left) Aldermen Randy Massey, Larry Worsham, Ricky Keith, Mayor J.J. Brindley, City Administrator Terry Harrison, (back row) Pulaski Fire Chief Jamie Ayres, firefighter Eric Barnett, firefighter Wendell Dawson and Bledsoe.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.