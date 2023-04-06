The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen recognizes retired PFD Firefighter Roger Bledsoe (back right) with a plaque honoring his more than 47 years of service. Taking part in the ceremony are (front row, from left) Aldermen Randy Massey, Larry Worsham, Ricky Keith, Mayor J.J. Brindley, City Administrator Terry Harrison, (back row) Pulaski Fire Chief Jamie Ayres, firefighter Eric Barnett, firefighter Wendell Dawson and Bledsoe. Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week that Saturday, April 22, will be the first Keeping Pulaski Clean Day.
Brindley made that announcement at the March 28 regular meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
April 22 will be a busy day, Brindley said, noting that First National Bank of Pulaski has its annual Shred Day planned that day as well. Also available that day, he added, will be taking old televisions to the convenience center at the Agri Park.
“I would love to see the community really get involved in this,” Brindley said. “As we try to recruit new businesses and people come into our town, we want to make a good impression.”
The Keep Pulaski Clean Day event is just three hours on April 22, Brindley said. Just meet at the Courthouse Gazebo where materials will be supplied.
“A lot of cities do this, and I think it’s something we can take pride in doing,” Brindley said. “I would love to see all the participation we can get from the city, private citizens, businesses and civic clubs to give back to the community. I think we’ll be surprised at how much we can get accomplished in three hours if we have a good turn out.”
Contact City Hall at 363-2516 for more information.
The city council recognized recently retired firefighter Roger Bledsoe for his 47 and-a-half years of service from 1975-2022.
Bledsoe, who retired in December, was honored with a plaque for his service.
In other business during last week’s regular meeting, the board:
• Approved a parade permit for UT Southern’s welcome back to school event with a concert and fireworks Aug. 22. The board also approved a resolution allowing the fireworks inside city limits.
• Approved a parade permit for Giles County Veterans Services for last week’s Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony on the Pulaski Square. The ceremony can be viewed on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
• Approved the advertisement of bids for a wastewater treatment plant improvement project that City Administrator Terry Harrison said has been a long time coming.
• Approved a contract with Waste Management to clean out the Appertain building, which the city has purchased.
• Approved applying for an aeronautics grant to build new hangars at Abernathy Field where the current hangars are reportedly all full.
The grant would only require 5 percent local matching with half coming from the county and half from the city.
The next regular meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be Tuesday, April 11. The meeting will be presented on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Items on the agenda for next week’s meeting include:
• A parade permit for the Giles County High School Prom walkout April 29.
• A parade permit for the Boys and Girls Club for the Touch-A-Truck event Sept. 30.
• A change order to the Water Treatment Plant project.
