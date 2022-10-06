Property damage and some minor injuries have been reported due to fires over the past two days.
Property damage and some minor injuries have been reported due to fires over the past two days.
Pulaski Fire Chief Don Collins said at approximately noon Tuesday firefighters were dispatched to Meadowbrook Drive to respond fo a grease fire.
Smoke was visible upon their arrival, Collins said, and the resident had knocked the flames down with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters came in and finished extinguishing the flame.
Collins said PSO Jordan Ramsay had a close call walking along the rafters of the home checking for fire in the attic. Her leg came through the ceiling, he said, but she was not injured. The fire had gotten into the attic and firefighters had to tear the ceiling out to put it out.
A resident of the home was injured by hot grease while trying to remove the flaming skillet. The resident was transported by Giles EMS to STRHS Pulaski.
Firefighters returned early Wednesday morning when the fire rekindled in a wall.
Collins estimated damage at approximately $30,000.
Later Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to Tucker Drive for a garage fire, arriving to find heavy smoke.
Collins said the fire was electrical in nature and the garage and a van inside it sustained damage.
According to Collins, PSO Jake Mcafferty suffered injuries from a fall and was transported by a fellow officer to STRHS Pulaski and was released.
“In all my years doing this, I can’t remember three fires in a row that someone was hurt — the public or firefighters,” Collins said of the two midweek fires and last weekend’s fire on Murray Drive.
