While a local business owner claims Pulaski’s North First Street sidewalk project has changed and is now taking away parking spaces in front of their building, city officials and engineers say no parking spaces actually exist there.
Sandi Pylant of Pylant Maintenance, an HVAC company located on North First Street, said the first two plans she was originally shown are different than what is being done now. She said the current plans were only presented to her after she requested them.
Pylant said the initial plans were not that “drastic” and would have only eliminated one parking space. With the plan as it is now, Pylant said her customers, many of whom she said are elderly, will have to park four to five parking spaces further from the business and vendors will have to park behind the building and bring products around to the front.
With the HVAC company getting plenty of “foot traffic,” she said that small retail businesses such as theirs are going to be affected and added she has already received several complaints due to the inaccessibility.
Asked about the issue at the March 23 Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, city officials referred to engineers Alton Hethcoat and Stacey Cox who said they have worked with the Tennessee Department of Transportation throughout the project.
In short, Hethcoat said the state’s right-of-way on North First Street, which is U.S. Highway 31, extends all the way to the buildings in the area where Pylant Maintenance is located.
Additionally, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford said officials have walked the project and spoken with business owners a few times before and after the work began, something Hethcoat and Cox confirmed.
Hethcoat said where parking has been allowed in front of Pylant Maintenance in the past are not legal parking spaces, and allowing parking spaces there would violate mandated Federal Highway Administration guidelines that are required, especially when a project is funded by a grant.
“TDOT can apply more restrictions but not less,” Hethcoat said. “We are really creating parking where there was previously no defined parking spaces.”
He said the width and slope guidelines required with the project are part of the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, adding that the curbing is a deterrent for vehicles to protect pedestrians.
The design of the project was reviewed by 15 different departments within TDOT, Hethcoat said, to verify that all of the guidelines have been met. The only entity able to make changes to the plans once approved, he said, is Division of Local Programs, which has been contacted.
Pylant said the flower bed that is being constructed along with the sidewalk will take up her entire storefront, adding that she is also concerned that the slope of the sidewalk will present flooding problems.
“It’s been this way for years,” Pylant asserted. “I don’t see why we want to change something like that. I don’t know what they expect us to do.”
In other business during its regular meeting March 23, the city council:
• Approved parade permits for Giles County High School Prom April 10 and Martin Methodist College Graduation May 1.
• Approved a resolution relative to awarding the bid for aerial sewer creek crossing improvements to John T. Hall Construction for the lowest bid of $188,737.
• Approved a resolution relative to awarding the bid for gas and sewer lines to be elevated, after being buried by the state when State Route 7 was widened, to T.J. Construction for the lowest bid of $441,936.26. It will be reimbursed 100 percent by the state.
• Approved on second reading amendments to the 2020-21 budget for the splash pad at the recreation center and increasing the appropriation to the Industrial Development Board for the payoff of the solar panels.
The board will next meet in a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, at City Hall.
