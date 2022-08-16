Residences in the C-1 commercial district have been an ongoing discussion with the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen for some time now.
During its work session Monday, the city council was asked how defining a residence in the commercial district will affect previous violations.
Mayor Pat Ford said that defining a residence is an addition to the ordinance and does not change what is already in it, and it is illegal to live on the first floor of a commercial building.
If passed, the ordinance change will require plans to be submitted to the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission before a building permit is issued for residential construction.
“I think taking it to the planning commission is going to remedy a lot of that,” Ford said.
The discussion also included residents who have been using the sidewalk for their lawn furniture and being in that furniture in their pajamas or boxers.
There was concern expressed about such habits being in a business district.
The public hearing and second reading for the change to the zoning ordinance on the definition of a residence will be held at the city council’s Aug. 23 meeting.
“In the past two years, we have lost four plant managers and nine HR [human resource] managers in Giles County,” EDC Director David Hamilton said, adding that for the ones he has spoken to “it all boils down to they’re tired of the stress of having to try and find people that are just not out there.”
He provided the Pulaski board with updated unemployment rates — Giles County rose to 4.3 percent, Lincoln is at 4.1, Lawrence at 4.3, Marshall 4.2, Maury 3.8, the state 4.3 and the national average 3.8.
“Most all the counties were up,” Hamilton said.
While it has been nearly four months with no feedback on some previously submitted projects, he said Lot 15 will be shown to a prospect that would be a $76 million investment and 300 jobs.
Hamilton said Frito Lay has started on the expansion of its parking lot, the Edelman building has been submitted on another project looking to lease, the Timken building improvements are progressing and the Murco property is supposed to go up for sale as well.
In other business during its Aug. 15 work session, the board also heard that the city has asked for the closing on the Appertain property to be before the end of August.
The city council will next meet at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Aug. 23, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of a resolution to enter into an agreement for engineering services with J.R. Wauford & Company for a booster station.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said the city has been awarded $640,000 from an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant that the city will match with $160,000 that is proposed to put in a water booster pump station behind the sewer pump station to “better fill” the Dan Speer Industrial Park South tank.
“We’ve had trouble with the quality of water in the tank,” he said. “It doesn’t turn over enough.”
• Opening bids on construction for water system improvements.
“It’s a difficult market right now,” Harrison said. “We think we only have two bidders on this project right now.
“We are going to go ahead and bid it and see where we are.”
