Two parade permits will be considered when the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets in regular session Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The noon meeting at City Hall will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The board will consider amending the parade permit for Cruzin’ for Cody on Oct. 14 to include a GCHS Band event and a parade permit will be considered for the Giles County Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11.
In other business the city council is scheduled to:
• Consider hiring an engineer company to plan and oversee the demolition of the old Appertain building.
• Consider the lowest bid to remove some asbestos material from the Appertain building prior to full demolition.
• Consider entering into an agreement for post-closure activities at the old Pulaski landfill.
• Open bids for tennis court rehab and new tennis courts at Magazine Road Park.
• Meeting as the Beer Board the city council is expected to call the owner of a local market back to consider new alleged sale to minors violations. Find the related article on page A2 of this edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
During its Aug. 8 meeting, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen:
• Approved applying for a tourism grant through the South Central Tennessee Development District to build a gazebo at the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center.
• Referred three bids received for a water boost station at Industrial Park South to Harrison and the city’s engineer with the authority to award the bid.
• Referred one bid received for a valve manipulator and vacuum excavator to Harrison and the engineer with authority award.
• Approved making a $325,000 contribution to the city’s defined benefit pension fund as recommended by the fund’s actuaries.
