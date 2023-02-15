After nearly 50 years in service to the City of Pulaski, Fire Chief Don Collins is ready for retirement.

Don Collins web.jpg

Don Collins

“Thank you to the citizens of Pulaski for allowing me to serve you all these years,” Collins said. “I’m a people person, and I’ve especially enjoyed working for the public, teaching fire safety and visiting businesses for fire inspections. Just getting to know the community.”

pierre.phs@gmail.com
[email protected]

Thank you for all that you have done for our community

