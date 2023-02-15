After nearly 50 years in service to the City of Pulaski, Fire Chief Don Collins is ready for retirement.
“Thank you to the citizens of Pulaski for allowing me to serve you all these years,” Collins said. “I’m a people person, and I’ve especially enjoyed working for the public, teaching fire safety and visiting businesses for fire inspections. Just getting to know the community.”
Collins was a junior member of Giles County Fire and Rescue before beginning his career as an engineer with Pulaski Fire Department in 1975. In the decades to come, he has served as a certified training officer and safety officer, and has taught fire prevention to countless Giles County youth and adults. He was promoted to captain in 2010 and named fire chief Dec. 31, 2011.
There was never any question of what his chosen profession would be, as the fire service is a family tradition. Collins’ maternal grandfather, Bryan White, served with PFD from 1924-67. His father, the late Frank Daniel (Buddy) Collins, dedicated 65 years of service to PFD, 18 of them as chief, before retiring as the department’s safety officer in 2012.
“Since I was big enough to walk, I’ve been going on fire calls,” Collins said, in a 2010 interview. “Then when I was older, I was always hanging out at the fire hall.”
Numerous other relatives and in-laws spent their careers as firefighters as well, and fire was always the main topic of conversation at family get-togethers.
“I never thought of any other direction — nothing but the fire department,” he said in 2010.
After decades of service and many accomplishments, Collins is ready for some down-time, but will miss his crew.
“I’m going to miss all of my guys and the PSOs,” he said. “We had a job to do, and we all worked together to get it done. They all became friends.”
(1) comment
Thank you for all that you have done for our community
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.