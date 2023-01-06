After the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission received training from the state, it has decided to change some of its processes.
“The state has sent out some training for us,” PRPC Chair Tony Gomillion said. “They are tweaking a few things of how we procedurally do some of what we do.
“For a while we’ve been trying to make things clear and consistent — checklist and the process and all this sort of stuff that we are doing.”
PRPC Member Robert Bee said the process of submitting the paperwork 10 days prior to the PRPC meeting for him to review and consult on was considered to be a show of favoritism.
“Historically, if we had 10 days prior, we would run through the checklist and try to fire it back to you so that those things could be sort of addressed before this meeting,” Gomillion said. “But now we are not going to be in the habit of doing that.”
Gomillion said any discrepancies would have to be discussed during the meeting.
“And another thing they said is stick by the ordinances, stick by your rules, do not deviate from it at all, because again that shows favoritism,” Bee said.
“Which we try to do,” Gomillion said, adding that the commission “tries to enforce the rules that are on the books.”
“If the rules we come to understand need to be changed, we try to recommend to city council that they be changed,” Gomillion said. “So, I think we are honoring the heart of what we are supposed to be doing, but we could maybe do it a little bit better.”
PRPC member and Alderman Ricky Keith said reviewing the documents at the meeting could take hours and suggested having a work session the Thursday prior to the meeting for that to be done.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said that would allow for any changes that needed to be made prior to the regular meeting.
The commission approved a third Thursday work session at noon to review and discuss documents/plans that should be received 10 days prior to the fourth Thursday meeting. The work session is subject to cancelation if no documentation is submitted for consideration.
An access road for the new parking lot at Frito Lay is pending approval until all required materials are received by the PRPC.
The parking lot expansion had already been approved by the PRPC, but a traffic study was requested by the commission before it would consider an access road to Bennett Drive or Industrial Loop Road.
With the traffic study being completed, Frito Lay submitted a site plat for an access to Bennett Drive.
“It will be on the National Guard Armory’s parking,” Harrison said, adding that Frito Lay was expecting to close on the land it was purchasing for the access road by the end of the month.
“Y’all have done a lot of good work,” Gomillion said.
Some of the missing documents included an updated checklist, a second set of large documents, 10 half-size documents and finished drawing for the site plat.
“Sometimes the lines and the print get too small for us to read,” Gomillion said, adding that everything else except the aforementioned seemed to be in order.
