State and local authorities are investigating a weekend fire in Pulaski that destroyed a family’s home and sent one person to a Nashville hospital.
In addition to the investigation into the fire, a local effort is underway to help the family who lost their home.
Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins said a house fire call was dispatched at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 921 Murrey Drive. The call came in as a car fire under the carport.
Pulaski Police Public Safety Officers (PSOs) and Fire Department personnel were on the scene in less than five minutes, according to Collins. Firefighters found the car totally involved and the fire on the carport had spread to approximately 50 percent of the structure.
Initially, the residents of the house made it out safely, Collins said, but the male resident of the house went back in to rescue the family cat. He was found collapsed within a few feet of the front door.
Collins said PSOs, who are police officers cross-trained as firefighters, Bubba Watkins and John Wade pulled the man, who was not breathing, into the front yard.
PSO Taylor Keith performed CPR with Wade’s assistance and was able to revive the man before Giles County EMS arrived.
“They saved his life,” Collins said. “I can’t say enough about what a good job they did getting him out and resuscitating him.”
Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey echoed what Collins said.
“They went into harm’s way to get him out of there,” Dickey said. “They didn’t think about self so they could care for others.”
Giles EMS transported the man to STRHS Pulaski and he was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he reportedly remains.
“Never re-enter a burning structure,” Collins stressed. “Smoke is poison. Get out immediately and don’t go back in until firefighters tell you its safe to do so.”
The family’s cat did not survive the fire, but a dog did make it out alive.
Collins said the fire appears to have originated with the car under the carport. The entire house, he noted, sustained intensive heat, smoke and water damage.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation State Fire Marshal and Pulaski Police are investigating to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire, Dickey said.
With vandalism and cars being set afire recently in the same area, Dickey said the circumstances of Saturday’s fire are odd.
“But there’s a lot of moving parts on this deal,” he said. “It’s not obvious.”
A local effort is underway to help the residents of the house, Paula Lynn and her family, by her co-workers at the Pulaski Home Depot and friends in the community.
Ashley Elkins, one of Lynn’s co-workers at Home Depot, said Lynn and her husband Richard had already lost a car when it was burned during the previous rash of vandalisms in the area.
While her co-workers were helping her with transportation and other needs before Saturday’s fire, Elkins said they are now working together to accept donations for Lynn and her family at the local Home Depot store.
“They lost everything,” she said, noting that they have no clothes and no means of transportation. “She has nothing.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the Lynn family can bring supplies to either door at Home Depot, Elkins said.
Lynn’s friend Christie Jordan has also started a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for the family. You can find the page by going to GoFundMe.com and searching “Tragic Fire Pulaski.”
“Paula would do anything for anyone, so let’s all come together and show her some love and help them rebuild a bit of normalcy in their lives,” the GoFundMe page states.
