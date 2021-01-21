A change to the Pulaski beer ordinance passed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on first reading last week.
The ordinance change deals with the sale and consumption of beer during special events around the downtown Square but does not include beer sales on the sidewalks or in the streets.
Businesses that already hold a beer permit would need to secure a separate special event permit for special events. Nonprofits would need to secure both a temporary beer permit and a special event permit, City Attorney Andy Hoover said.
During the city council’s Jan. 12 meeting, South Central Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Ryan French spoke about his experience with such a change. The South Central TN Tourism Association covers 13 counties from Coffee and Franklin to Wayne and Perry.
“As you can imagine, in between those boundaries, there are a lot of different rules and regulations, particularly when it comes to beer since it is regulated at the local level,” French said.
He said he also served as alderman on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman in Coffee County when they passed a special events beer permit.
“We’ve passed these policies here in the last four or five years – they’ve been successful,” French added. “And we haven’t seen an uptick in any kind of alcohol-related incidents.”
A public hearing relative to the beer ordinance change is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 12:05 p.m. The second reading of the ordinance change will follow.
Mayor Appointments
Each year, Mayor Pat Ford selects who will fill certain board and committee positions. Several have been announced thus far and more are to follow.
The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission included the reappointments of Tony Gomillion, Ricky Keith and Charles Jenkins.
The Board of Zoning Appeals included the reappointments of Robert Jackson, Hardin Franklin and Charles Jenkins.
In other business, the Pulaski city council:
• Approved an appropriation to the Industrial Development Board (IDB) to pay off of solar panels.
• Awarded police car bids to Sharp Motor Company.
• Opened bids on a proposed splash pad to replace the Pulaski Recreation Center pool. The bids included Great Southern Recreation in Murfreesboro for $1,245,000; Kent Carvell Construction in Lawrenceburg for $1,184,623; FTM Contracting in Cookeville for $1,565,000; and DMC Construction Company in Pulaski for $1,499,000. The board referred the bids to the city administrator, architect and department head to review with authority to award.
• Opened bids for North First Street improvements. There was only one bid submitted, $322,398, from Watkins Construction — the company currently working on the sidewalks. The bid was for Phase II which will include North First Street from Thomas Street to the intersection at Highway 31-A.
“This is a city only project,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said. “We will be paying for this out of our own funds.”
• Authorized the filing of an application for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
• Authorized the advertisement for bids on a sewage pumping station replacement at the main wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in the Richland Homes area.
• Approved debt issuance for water and sewer projects.
• Heard the city council’s Strategic Planning Session will be Saturday, Feb. 6, at 8 a.m. at City Hall.
