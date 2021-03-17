Non-profit organizations have until April 30 to submit their appropriations requests to the City of Pulaski for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“If we have that by the end of April, that’s basically going to give you all of May to work on defining those numbers,” City Administrator Terry Harrison told members of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, adding that this would give the board two meetings in June to complete the budget process.
A letter requesting funds and disclosure of purpose for the funds, along with an audit from last year or a financial statement, should be delivered to City Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. April 30. Call City Hall at 363-2516 with any questions.
Splash Pad
Work has begun on the splash pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center which will prospectively be operational in July. Harrison said more people will be able to enjoy the splash pad at once than could fit in the pool, adding that he anticipates with its completion, the benefit of its usage will be better appreciated by everybody.
“It’s going to be one of the largest in the southeast,” Harrison added. “This will bring people to Pulaski to use that splash pad. Hopefully when they are here, they will be shopping, having lunch and buying gas.”
The splash pad will be open a month longer (into October) this year since it will be opening later in the year. Harrison also acknowledged that, for those who want the pool experience, a membership to the Martin Methodist pool can be obtained for year-around swimming.
“If they enjoy swimming for exercise or whatever. And they also teach swimming lessons at Martin Methodist,” he added.
Community Advisory Council
Mayor Pat Ford updated the board on the Community Advisory Council’s first meeting March 8, saying those members had appointed a temporary chair and co-chair, those being Janice Tucker and Tammy Pierchoski, since the members do not really know each other very well at this point.
The council will continue to meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month while getting everything started and then change to a once-a-month schedule. While the first meeting lasted about an hour and-a-half, those succeeding are only expected to be an hour long for succinctness.
Plans were discussed for the next meeting to be split into teams and deliver ideas, Ford said.
“I thought it was a really good conversation,” he added. “Stayed right on track with what their appointment is for. I thought it was a good meeting.”
Alderman Ricky Keith also attended the meeting for observation’s sake.
“The conversation was respectful and open,” Keith said. “A good start.”
“Looking forward to what comes out of that,” Ford insisted.
In other business, the city council at its regular meeting March 9:
• Approved, on first reading, to make amendments to the 2020-21 budget for the splash pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center and an appropriation to the Industrial Development Board (IDB) for the payoff of solar panels on the Proper Polymers building.
• Approved assigning a contract for engineering services at Abernathy Field airport, which City Attorney Andy Hoover had reviewed.
• Approved applying for CARES fund grants for the airport. Airport Manager Randy Jones was successful getting grants for other work at the airport and would like to put in for funds that are currently available.
• Approved applying for an aeronautics grant for tree removal at Abernathy Field airport.
At its March 15 work session, the board:
•Heard the total payoff for the IDB’s solar panels will be $262,515.73 with the city contributing half of that amount.
•Heard for the aerial sewer creek crossing improvements they will be accepting the recommendation from the city engineer to go with John T. Hall Construction. These improvements are per state requirement.
•Heard T-J Construction was the lowest and best bidder and the recommendation for raising the gas and sewer lines on State Route 7. Harrison said the city has also used this company before.
The city council will next meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, March 23, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
•Parade permits for Giles County High School prom April 10 and Martin Methodist College graduation May 1.
•Amending the 2020-21 budget on second and final reading to add the appropriation for the solar panel payoff and splash pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center.
