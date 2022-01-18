The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved additional work for the Pulaski Recreation Center Splash Pad to include a retaining wall and cyclone fence for security purposes around the water treatment room.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said those projects will cost $20,194 but will come out of the $42,000 of liquidated damages from contractor Great Southern.
“It’s just clearing up all the paperwork,” Harrison said, adding that the city will not be spending as much per the original contract and more work will be completed.
In other business during its regular session Jan. 11, the board:
• Approved a resolution to adopt the Pulaski Electric System tax equivalent.
• Approved, on first reading, the rezoning of property owned by Yellow Deli, LLC. A public hearing and second reading will be Jan. 25 at 12:05 p.m.
• Approved an amendment of contracts in lieu of performance bonds for Sanitary and Demolition Landfill.
• Adopted a resolution relative to entering into a contract for engineering services for subsurface exploration at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Heard that the city council would continue its discussion during the next work session about drifters and how they can be assisted.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 25, at noon.
